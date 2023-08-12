Saturday was an opportunity to see more important people becoming part of the Basketball Hall of Fame. Among the players that received the honor were Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, but Pau Gasol was also a recipient of the recognition.

Kobe Bryant made an impact on countless people around the world. However, players who had the chance to spend more time with him might have been the most influenced ones. Playing his full career at the Los Angeles Lakers, he had multiple talented teammates around.

Gasol had a successful career in the league, winning two championships with Kobe on the Lakers. However, his contributions to the sport are linked to the Spanish national team as well, where he was a standout player being the MVP of the 2006 World Cup conquest.

Former Laker Pau Gasol Thanks Kobe Bryant

His career changed when the Lakers traded for him from the Memphis Grizzlies. Going to a contending team next to Bryant gave Gasol the chance to compete for titles every season. He was able to finish with two rings, so he paid his respects to Kobe in his speech.

“Feb. 1, 2008. (MEM GM) Chris Wallace calls me into his office and gives me the news that I was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, that obviously changed my life and my career. That’s where I got to know the person that elevated my game like no other; who taught me what it took to win at the highest level. Who showed me how hard you have to work,” Gasol stated.

“The mentality that you needed to have in order to be the best. What it meant, and what it takes to be a leader. Kobe “I wouldn’t be here without you brother. I wish more than anything that you and Gigi were here with us. I miss you and love you. Thanks Vanessa for being here tonight. I’m proud to be your brother. And an Uncle to your wonderful girls. I love you guys so very much.”