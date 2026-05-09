Wolves’ Anthony Edwards confirms searching for a strategy to beat Victor Wembanyama

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards commented on the strategy he is searching for to overcome Victor Wembanyama inside the paint during these 2026 NBA Playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their first home game of the series against the San Antonio Spurs, losing the advantage at 1-2, and now they must win their next game at home. But this becomes more complicated because of the great level Victor Wembanyama showed, while Anthony Edwards is trying to figure out how to beat him during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

After Game 3, Edwards was extremely candid when acknowledging the difficulty of trying to square up against the 7-foot-6 French phenom. “They got somebody who 7-6 on the floor. (Wemby) takes up a lot of space,” Edwards said. “Just trying to figure out ways to find an open man around him because in the paint, he’s just everywhere.”

This will be key for the Timberwolves to manage to beat the Spurs with Wembanyama, who is hungry to win the championship, something similar to the first game, where he was defensively neutralized, because yes, he ended up setting a blocks record, but in scoring, he finished well below expectations.

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Edwards and Wembanyama’s game

As one would expect, they had no answer for the sheer dominance of Victor Wembanyama. Despite a strong showing by Anthony Edwards, 32 points and 14 rebounds, Wembanyama was the usual force that could not be stopped as he finished with a playoff career-high 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks.

Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio Spurs.

He shot 13-for-18 from the field, 3-for-5 from the 3-point line, and 10-for-12 from the free throw line. Wembanyama scored 16 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter.

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In essence, Wembanyama changes the entire Timberwolves offense. He forces them to kick the ball out, limits driving attempts to the basket, and compels them to rush shots. Wemby became the fastest player to reach 100+ points and 30+ blocks in the NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, Edwards is trying to persevere through these difficulties while recovering from a knee injury.

What is next for this series?

Game 4 will be held on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST at Target Center in Minneapolis. We could be witnessing the beginning of the road to a series that will extend to a Game 7 for all NBA fans.