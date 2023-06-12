After winning an NBA Championship the players get a trophy and rings for each player, coaching staff and other personnel. The rings are paid for by the NBA.

Some players tend to auction or sell their rings after their career ends for multiple reasons, be they charitable or personal financial problems.

NBA rings are usually highly valuable but they are worth much more when the player is a big star like Steph Curry, Michael Jordan or Bill Russell.

What material are NBA Championship rings made of?

The designs are authorized by the teams, they tell the jewelers what type of rings they want and what image will appear in the middle of the ring which are usually made of gold.

Do NBA Championship Rings have real diamonds?

Yes, the real rings that are given to players and coaching staff have real diamonds and gems, while other rings that are given to other personnel do not have real diamonds.

Are the NBA Championship Rings made of solid gold?

Yes, the jewelers use only the best gold available, be it yellow/white and also the rings range from 10K, 14K, or 18K, it all depends on the team.