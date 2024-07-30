Bronny James, LeBron's son, spoke about his experience in the NBA draft and his future with the Lakers.

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has generated great expectations since his arrival in the professional league. After being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, the young player has shared his impressions of this stage of his career.

The Lakers‘ choice of Bronny James generated great expectation among fans, but also latent skepticism. His performance in college was not as expected, which has led to questions about his ability to compete at the highest level. However, the young player shows a positive mindset and is determined to prove himself in the NBA.

Bronny James’ path to the NBA has been marked by challenges. After suffering a scare due to heart problems during the summer of 2023, the player had to face a recovery process before starting his college season. Despite this, he managed to impress the scouts with his performance.

What did LeBron James’ son say about being drafted by the Lakers?

In a recent interview, Bronny James revealed the emotions he experienced when he heard his name in the Draft. “[When I] heard my name called, it was a lot of emotions,” Bronny said via the Lakers X (formerly Twitter) account.

Bronny also explained the reason behind choosing the number 9 for his jersey. “Well, there wasn’t many numbers available for me to pick. Nine was one of the ones that you know, resonated with me especially because I have three of them tattooed on me. Juice World’s 999, meaning it’s turning everything negative and flipping it upside down,” explained the young player.

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The pressure of being LeBron James’ son

Being the son of a legend like LeBron James comes with extra pressure. Bronny is aware of this and has shown maturity in addressing this issue. Despite the criticism and expectations, the young player is determined to forge his own path in the NBA and demonstrate his talent on the court. The arrival of Bronny James to the Lakers is an exciting chapter in the history of the franchise.