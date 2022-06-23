The Los Angeles Lakers had a successful run in the 70’s. They won the NBA Championship in 1972, then went on to win straight championships led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar later in the decade. However, the years past and the Lakers weren’t able to win just with Abdul-Jabbar only.

So when the Lakers received a first-round pick for the 1979 NBA Draft, the front office did their homework to land potential prospects that could help Abdul-Jabbar get another NBA Championship for the LA franchise.

In addition, the Lakers were in a middle of a transitional period at the front office. With new bosses come new ideas. So, Jerry Bus wanted to build a team full of new unseen things such as the arena, the team and of course a new big star to top it all in.

Magic Johnson's NBA draft pick

The Lakers needed a star to join together their team. Lakers' Legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Spencer Haywood were leaving the team alone. Therefore, the owner Jerry Buss went on to convince Magic Johnson to be their pick if they win the first overall.After the lottery, the Lakers won the first pick to the Chicago Bulls, so the Bulls ended up with Dave Greenwod and Lakers with Magic Johnson who was pick 1st overall in the 1979 NBA Draft.







