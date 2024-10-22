Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Lakers play against Minnesota Timberwolves in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly anticipated 2024 NBA regular season matchup. Fans can catch all the action live with various game times and streaming options available, ensuring they won’t miss a moment from tip-off to the final buzzer in what is expected to be an exciting clash.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rocky start to the 2024 preseason, managing just two wins against four losses. Despite the underwhelming results, the Lakers are setting their sights high for the upcoming season, with LeBron James leading the charge alongside his son Bronny, in what could be a historic campaign.

The father-son duo aims to make a significant impact on one of the NBA’s most storied franchises as they pursue another championship run. Their first challenge of the regular season is a hard one. The Minnesota Timberwolves, fresh off a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2023-2024, are hungry for redemption and eager to prove they can go even further this year.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take on Minnesota Timberwolves this Tuesday, October 22, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves – Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves live in the USA on TNT.