The Miami Heat are set to clash with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 Summer League final.

The Miami Heat are gearing up for a thrilling showdown against the Memphis Grizzliesin the 2024 Summer League final. Circle the date on your calendar and keep an eye out for crucial details such as the date, venue, and tip-off time. This matchup promises high stakes and electrifying action, so be sure to catch all the excitement—it’s a game that promises to deliver!

The grand finale of the Summer League is set to be a thrilling showdown. On one side, the Memphis Grizzlies advanced after toppling the Los Angeles Clippers in the semifinals, thanks to a stellar combined effort of 51 points from Jaylen Wells and Scotty Pippen Jr. Their dynamic performance has set high expectations for their championship run.

On the other side, the Miami Heat clinched their spot in the final with a nail-biting 102-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The Heat’s resilience in a fiercely contested battle promises a gripping and emotional conclusion to the Summer League. Fans can anticipate an electrifying finale that is not to be missed.

When will the Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat match be played?

Miami Heat face the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 Summer League final this Monday, July 22, with the action tipping off at 8 PM (ET).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat in the USA

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to clash with the Miami Heat in the 2024 Summer League final. Fans across the USA can catch the live action on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or tune in on ESPN for a full slate of viewing options.