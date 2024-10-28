Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Phoenix Suns take on Los Angeles Lakers in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Phoenix Suns face off against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2024 NBA regular season matchup. With game times and streaming options readily available here, fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action—from tip-off to the final buzzer—in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

[Watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Suns and Lakers are set for another high-stakes clash, following their heated season opener just days ago. The Lakers, energized by a strong start, aim to keep momentum rolling with LeBron and Bronny James leading the charge toward a potential 3-0 record.

The Suns, with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker at the helm, are eager to even the score and improve to 2-1, seeking redemption after falling short in the first matchup. This rematch promises to bring intensity, as Phoenix look to turn the tide against a tough Lakers squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Phoenix Suns face Los Angeles Lakers this Monday, October 28, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Mason Plumlee of the Phoenix – Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

see also NBA News: Suns' Kevin Durant joins LeBron, Kobe, Jordan in elite list after Mavs game

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.