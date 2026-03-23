Which records does LeBron James still have left to break, and how many can he reach before retirement?

LeBron James continues to make history at 41 years old. His most recent NBA milestone came when he surpassed Robert Parish for the most games played, raising the question of what else he can still accomplish in the league and which records remain within reach before retirement.

LeBron still has several notable records within sight, although they are increasingly difficult to achieve given his age and the proximity of his retirement. The categories where he still holds a presence include the following:

The all-time assists record

The all-time steals record

Made 3-pointers

Total triple doubles

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Which records can he reach?

Reaching No. 1 on these all-time lists is unlikely, but LeBron James can still climb a few spots in multiple categories if he returns next season. Realistically, he may not finish as the all-time leader in any of them, but there are still opportunities to move up.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers on court against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2026.

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For example, James currently ranks fourth on the all-time assists list and is unlikely to catch John Stockton, who leads with 15,806. However, he could pass Jason Kidd, who has 12,091, early next season, and potentially surpass Chris Paul, who has 12,552, by the end of it.

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In steals, Stockton’s record of 3,265 appears out of reach, and the marks held by Chris Paul and Jason Kidd also seem unlikely targets. However, James, currently sixth, could catch Gary Payton at 2,445 and Michael Jordan at 2,514 with another season.

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The records LeBron already holds

LeBron James has already secured an extraordinary number of records, many of which are considered among the most difficult to break in NBA history due to his longevity and sustained excellence. These are the records:

Most points scored in NBA history

Most minutes played

Most field goals made

Most field goal attempts

Most consecutive double digit games

Most award selections

Most double digit games

Playoff scoring

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LeBron James might be running out of records to chase. He already holds many of the most significant marks, including most points scored, most seasons played, most minutes played, most All-NBA selections, most All-Star selections, most field goals made, most field goals attempted, most playoff games, most playoff points and highest career earnings, reinforcing his place among the most accomplished players in NBA history.