LeBron James surpasses Robert Parish for most games played in NBA history: How many games has Stephen Curry played?

LeBron James made history in the NBA by surpassing Robert Parish for the most games played, reaching the milestone during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, the fourth of a six-game road trip, and it raised the question of how many games Stephen Curry has played in his career.

LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leader in games played with 1,612. Stephen Curry has played 1,065 regular-season games in his NBA career to date, and in the playoffs, he has appeared in 155 games, totaling more than 1,200 official games.

One factor that has impacted Curry is the number of injuries he has dealt with throughout his career, especially early on, when he missed extended time due to ankle issues, which he later worked to strengthen, allowing him to gain more continuity.

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LeBron James current form

It is important to note that James is in the middle of an unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA, and he has already set multiple records as the oldest player to reach various statistical milestones.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks in 2026.

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That number is expected to increase as James shows no signs of slowing down or ending his career anytime soon. In the previous game, a win against the Miami Heat, James recorded a triple-double on the second night of a back-to-back, despite initially being listed as questionable.

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In the game before that, a Lakers win against the Houston Rockets, James scored 30 points while missing just one shot, going 13-14 from the field. Amid his strong performances, the Lakers are on an eight-game winning streak and have moved into the third seed in the Western Conference.

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LeBron James numbers this season

James overcame an early nerve injury that kept him sidelined for the first 14 games of the NBA season. He has appeared in 49 games, playing a little over 33 minutes per game, while averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals, with shooting splits of 51.6 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from three-point range and 73.8 percent from the free-throw line.