Kevin Durant believes Doncic and Anthony Edwards can surpass his scoring record: How far are they from reaching it?

Kevin Durant surpassed Michael Jordan on the NBA scoring list, reaching 32,293 points and moving into fifth place behind Kobe Bryant. It is an extremely difficult milestone to achieve, but Durant, in an interview with Rich Kleiman, named Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards as the active players who could eventually surpass him.

Given how high that total is, it is difficult to imagine it being reached, but for example, Luka Doncic was 149 points away from reaching the 15,000 career points mark, sitting at 14,851 points, and approximately 17,442 points behind Durant. This is an estimate, as Durant continues to add to his total while Doncic does the same, and he has done this in less than a decade in the league.

If he plays close to two decades as Kevin Durant has, he could realistically reach or even surpass that record. On the other side, Anthony Edwards surpassed the 10,000 point mark in January 2026 and currently sits at 10,807 points, putting both players on a path toward that milestone.

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Averages of Edwards and Doncic

To understand their trajectory, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has averaged 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 439 regular-season games, shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three-point range, which keeps him on a strong path and suggests that his scoring average could increase in future NBA seasons.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Houston Rockets in 2026.

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Meanwhile, the Lakers superstar has averaged 29.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists over 509 regular season games, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three-point range.

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Luka Doncic has even said that he does not expect to play until age 41 like LeBron James, but considering he is currently 27 years old, another decade in the league could be enough to approach Durant’s mark.

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The challenge of catching Durant

Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards will not have an easy path, especially if Kevin Durant remains in the NBA at his current level for a few more seasons, which would continue raising the bar.

Taking into account that the Houston Rockets veteran has averaged 27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 1,190 regular-season games, while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range throughout his career, the gap could become even more difficult to close.

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