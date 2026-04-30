Is Josh Hart playing today for NY Knicks vs Hawks in Game 6 of 2026 NBA Playoffs first round?

Josh Hart is officially listed as questionable for Game 6 between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks after suffering a lower back contusion in Game 5. His availability is uncertain ahead of the 2026 NBA Playoffs first round.

His status is a major storyline given his impact on defense, rebounding and transition play throughout the series. The Hawks are preparing for both scenarios, knowing his presence or absence could significantly alter the defensive structure.

With the series on the line, Mike Brown’s team, who are currently leading 3-2, are expected to wait until pre-game warmups before making a final decision on one of their most valuable two-way role players.

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How and when did Josh Hart get injured?

The 31-year-old shooting guard Josh Hart suffered a lower back contusion during Game 5 of the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks 2026 NBA Playoffs first-round series after a hard-contact play in the second half.

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks react after he is charged with a foul (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to official injury reports, the issue occurred late in the game and forced him to briefly exit before returning in limited capacity, with noticeable discomfort afterward. He did not return to full action and was listed on the injury report.

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How has Josh Hart performed this season?

Josh Hart has once again been one of the New York Knicks’ most complete and versatile players during the 2025-26 season. He has averaged 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting over 50% from the field.

His value has been especially noticeable in high-intensity games. He has frequently guarded opposing stars on the perimeter. During the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, their defensive strategy with Hart matched up against CJ McCollum became one of the defining elements of the series.

He has continued to thrive as a “do-everything” player in Mike Brown’s system. He regularly fills multiple roles in the same game, operating as a rebounder, secondary playmaker, transition finisher and defensive stopper.

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Josh Hart’s achievements with the New York Knicks

Josh Hart’s achievements with the team include franchise records, historic playoff performances and a major role in helping the return to deep postseason contention.

He broke Walt Frazier’s long-standing Knicks franchise record for most triple-doubles in a single season. He recorded nine triple-doubles that year, surpassing a mark that had stood since 1969.

He also made playoff history with the Knicks during the 2025 postseason. In Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, he became the first Knicks player since Walt Frazier in 1972 to record a playoff triple-double, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a dominant victory.

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Another important achievement has been his role in helping the Knicks consistently return to the playoffs. Since his arrival from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season, New York has become one of the Eastern Conference’s toughest and most physical teams.