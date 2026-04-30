Is Joel Embiid playing today? Sixers aim to force Game 7 vs Celtics

Joel Embiid is expected to play tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers fight to keep their season alive against the Boston Celtics in Game 6. Now, the pressure shifts to Philadelphia, where the Sixers will try to force a winner-take-all Game 7.

After returning from an emergency appendectomy earlier in the series, he looked dominant in Philadelphia’s Game 5 win, finishing with 33 points and eight assists to help them avoid elimination and cut Boston’s lead to 3-2.

His health remains one of the biggest storylines of the postseason, but the former MVP showed few signs of slowing down in Game 5, controlling the paint and creating opportunities for Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

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How long was Joel Embiid out for?

Joel Embiid missed a little over two weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy earlier this month. He returned just 17 days after surgery, an unusually quick comeback for a player dealing with an appendectomy.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 76ers superstar was sidelined after experiencing severe abdominal pain during the final stretch of the regular season, forcing him to undergo surgery and miss the beginning of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

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He returned in Game 4 despite still recovering physically, immediately giving Philadelphia a major boost. In his first game back, he posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, although the Sixers still fell to Boston.

Two days later, he looked much closer to his dominant self in Game 5, finishing with 33 points and eight assists to help the team extend the series. They have continued listing him on the injury report while monitoring his conditioning.

How has Joel Embiid performed this season?

Joel Embiid has once again performed at an All-NBA level during the 2025-26 season. The center averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 49% from the field during the regular season.

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His ability to dominate in the post, draw fouls and create scoring chances for teammates continued to make him one of the most difficult matchups in the NBA. The Sixers relied heavily on his inside presence throughout the year.

He has also shown his importance during the Celtics series. Philadelphia struggled offensively while he was sidelined, but his return changed the tone. In Game 5, he controlled the tempo offensively and helped the Sixers outscore Boston decisively in the fourth quarter to avoid elimination.

Philadelphia 76ers’ next games

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday at 8 PM ET with their season on the line. Boston currently leads the first-round series 3-2 after Philadelphia’s Game 5 victory at TD Garden.

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If the Sixers win Game 6 at home, the series will move back to Boston for a decisive Game 7 this weekend. If the Celtics win, Philadelphia’s season will come to an end in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The upcoming schedule for Philadelphia is: