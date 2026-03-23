Trending topics:
NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James reportedly expected to take a pay cut: Has he ever done it in his career?

LeBron James, the veteran star of the Los Angeles Lakers, is reportedly expected to take a pay cut ahead of the next NBA season, raising the question of whether he has ever made such a move at any point in his career.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers.
© Kenneth Richmond /Getty ImagesLeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James, the 41-year-old veteran and current player for the Los Angeles Lakers, already has to be considering what comes next for the upcoming NBA season if he continues playing in the league. According to Ramona Shelburne, “Teams aren’t expected to offer LeBron $50M annually in free agency,” and “the door is open for a return to L.A. if he’s willing to take a pay cut,” which raises the question: Has LeBron ever taken that step in his career?

Historically, James has prioritized securing the maximum salary to protect the market value of players, but this would not be the first time he sacrificed money for a competitive goal. The most notable instance came in 2010, during the formation of the Big Three with the Miami Heat.

To make the contracts of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh fit under the salary cap, LeBron signed a six year, 110.1 million dollar deal, leaving roughly 15 million on the table compared to the maximum he could have earned.

Advertisement

That sacrifice was not only about bringing the three stars together, it also allowed the team to add key pieces such as Mike Miller and retain Udonis Haslem, which ultimately resulted in two championships.

LeBron James on court

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers on court in 2026.

Advertisement

A small sacrifice with the Lakers

More recently, in his latest extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2024, LeBron showed another sign of flexibility. While it was a technical move, James signed for 101.3 million dollars instead of the 104.2 million maximum he was eligible for.

Luka Doncic recounts sideline clash as Lakers appeal star’s 16th technical foul

see also

Luka Doncic recounts sideline clash as Lakers appeal star’s 16th technical foul

That nearly 3 million dollar difference proved crucial in keeping the Lakers below the second apron, avoiding significant roster building restrictions and allowing the front office more flexibility to maneuver.

Advertisement

What to expect from LeBron

It is very likely that LeBron James decides to play at least one more season in the NBA, with rumors linking him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a possible move to the Golden State Warriors alongside Stephen Curry, or staying with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Regardless of the destination, a salary reduction could be required, especially considering age and injury risk. Whatever the decision, it is expected that LeBron would accept it if his goal remains to compete for another NBA championship.

Advertisement
Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
LeBron James surpasses Robert Parish for most games played: How many games has Stephen Curry played?
NBA

LeBron James surpasses Robert Parish for most games played: How many games has Stephen Curry played?

Luka Doncic records 60 points vs Heat: When was the last time Lakers’ LeBron James reached this mark?
NBA

Luka Doncic records 60 points vs Heat: When was the last time Lakers’ LeBron James reached this mark?

Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves playing today, Mar. 19, for Lakers vs Heat at Kaseya Center?
NBA

Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves playing today, Mar. 19, for Lakers vs Heat at Kaseya Center?

Stephen Curry’s dad claims his family ranks above LeBron James’ in the NBA
NBA

Stephen Curry’s dad claims his family ranks above LeBron James’ in the NBA

Better Collective Logo