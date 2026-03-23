Lakers’ LeBron James reportedly expected to take a pay cut: Has he ever done it in his career?

LeBron James, the 41-year-old veteran and current player for the Los Angeles Lakers, already has to be considering what comes next for the upcoming NBA season if he continues playing in the league. According to Ramona Shelburne, “Teams aren’t expected to offer LeBron $50M annually in free agency,” and “the door is open for a return to L.A. if he’s willing to take a pay cut,” which raises the question: Has LeBron ever taken that step in his career?

Historically, James has prioritized securing the maximum salary to protect the market value of players, but this would not be the first time he sacrificed money for a competitive goal. The most notable instance came in 2010, during the formation of the Big Three with the Miami Heat.

To make the contracts of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh fit under the salary cap, LeBron signed a six year, 110.1 million dollar deal, leaving roughly 15 million on the table compared to the maximum he could have earned.

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That sacrifice was not only about bringing the three stars together, it also allowed the team to add key pieces such as Mike Miller and retain Udonis Haslem, which ultimately resulted in two championships.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers on court in 2026.

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A small sacrifice with the Lakers

More recently, in his latest extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2024, LeBron showed another sign of flexibility. While it was a technical move, James signed for 101.3 million dollars instead of the 104.2 million maximum he was eligible for.

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That nearly 3 million dollar difference proved crucial in keeping the Lakers below the second apron, avoiding significant roster building restrictions and allowing the front office more flexibility to maneuver.

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What to expect from LeBron

It is very likely that LeBron James decides to play at least one more season in the NBA, with rumors linking him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a possible move to the Golden State Warriors alongside Stephen Curry, or staying with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Regardless of the destination, a salary reduction could be required, especially considering age and injury risk. Whatever the decision, it is expected that LeBron would accept it if his goal remains to compete for another NBA championship.

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