Where to watch Boston College vs Nebraska live for free in the USA: 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College will face off against Nebraska in what will be the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The Pinstripe Bowl will feature a showdown between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Boston College Eagles, with the Eagles entering as 4-point underdogs. The total points line is set at 45.5, adding extra intrigue to the postseason battle.

Nebraska are coming off a tough 13-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, while Boston College enter with momentum after a 34-23 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in their most recent game. A very interesting game will take place on a Saturday full of the best College Football.

When will the Boston College vs Nebraska match be played?

Boston College play against Nebraska this Saturday, December 28th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola – IMAGO / Newscom World

Boston College vs Nebraska: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Boston College vs Nebraska in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Boston College and Nebraska live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.