MLB News: Dodgers reportedly finalize three-year deal with Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers build a dynasty: Teoscar Hernández's re-signing marks another bold move in their ambitious quest to dominate MLB.

Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to hitting a home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Harry How/Getty ImagesTeoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to hitting a home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers have secured the services of Teoscar Hernández, re-signing the outfielder to a three-year contract in MLB. The deal reportedly includes a $23 million signing bonus and guarantees a total of $66 million. Yancen Pujols was the first to report that Hernández and the Dodgers were finalizing the agreement.

Hernández, who prioritized returning to Los Angeles after an outstanding 2024 season, successfully secured the three-year contract he was seeking. The Dominican slugger, known for his offensive power, delivered an impressive .272/.339/.501 slash line with 33 home runs in 652 plate appearances, playing a pivotal role in the Dodgers’ second championship in five years.

The agreement is a win-win for both parties. Hernández rebuilt his market value and proved his ability to be an offensive force for a championship-caliber team. Additionally, the contract includes a $15 million team option for the 2028 season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Unrivaled Offensive Power

With Hernández re-signed, the Dodgers solidify one of the most formidable lineups in Major League Baseball. Alongside stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers boast a powerhouse offense.

Championship Aspirations Remain Clear

Despite these potential challenges, the Dodgers’ commitment to winning is evident. Re-signing Hernández reinforces the franchise’s ambition to remain atop the National League. By prioritizing proven offensive talent, the Dodgers continue to position themselves as one of MLB’s most competitive teams.

