Who and when are the Cavaliers playing next in 2026 NBA Playoffs after eliminating Raptors?

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured a strong 102-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, advancing to the conference semifinals of the 2026 NBA Playoffs after a highly intense Game 7, and now they only wait for the excitement of the next round.

With this win, the Cavaliers are set to face the Detroit Pistons, who came off a Sunday afternoon Game 7 victory against the Orlando Magic, also becoming the 15th team to overcome a 3-1 deficit, a remarkable achievement.

The series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 5, at 7:00 PM ET, after all other matchups are already set and ready to tip off. The first round has delivered outstanding series, and it is almost certain that the conference semifinals will offer the same level of excitement. The other conference semifinal matchup features the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks.

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Cleveland vs Raptors Game 7

Toronto led the entire first half until Cleveland tied it heading into the break. The Cavaliers used that momentum to take control after a dominant third quarter, as they outscored the Raptors 38-19 to pull away for good. The plus-19 point differential marked Cleveland’s best margin in any quarter of the series.

James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors cut the deficit to 11 points with 2:31 left in the game, but the Cavaliers held on for the win. They now face the Detroit Pistons, who won their own Game 7 on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. It marks the third straight season Cleveland reached the second round, their longest streak since 2014-2018.

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Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen led the team with a playoff career-high 22 points, including 14 in the third quarter, along with 19 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell added 22 points, while James Harden contributed 18. Cleveland dominated the boards, outrebounding their opponent 60-30, including 20 offensive rebounds. It was the largest rebound differential, +27, recorded in a winner-take-all game since 1987.

Scottie Barnes recorded 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for Toronto, becoming the third player in Raptors history to post at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a Game 7. After hitting the game-winner in Game 6, RJ Barrett finished with 23 points and six assists.

The record of a key piece

According to ESPN, Jarrett Allen is the second Cavaliers player in postseason history with 20 or more points and 15 or more rebounds in a Game 7. He joins LeBron James on May 27, 2018, against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.