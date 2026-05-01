Is Brandon Ingram playing today? Raptors aim to force Game 7 vs Cavs

Brandon Ingram is dealing with a right heel inflammation that forced him out of Game 5 and has now left him listed as questionable for Game 6 between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of the previous matchup, when he landed awkwardly on a drive and immediately showed discomfort before heading to the locker room and being ruled out for the rest of the game.

That setback comes at a critical moment in the series, with Toronto trying to stay alive in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Medical reports have confirmed the issue as a lingering heel problem that has flared up again during the postseason.

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How and when did Brandon Ingram get injured?

Brandon Ingram suffered a right heel inflammation during Game 5 of the Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 2026 NBA Playoffs series. The injury happened in the first half when he landed awkwardly on a drive, showing immediate discomfort before briefly trying to continue.

Brandon Ingram of the Raptors walks the floor during a break in play (Source: Cole Burston/Getty Images)

He was later pulled from the game and ruled out after the Raptors’ medical staff determined he couldn’t return. Reports indicate that he had been managing the heel issue for several weeks during the series, with the problem flaring up again under playoff intensity.

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The team attempted treatment during the game, including retaping his foot, but he ultimately could not play through it as the Cavaliers pulled ahead in a critical matchup.

How has Brandon Ingram been performing this season?

Brandon Ingram has been the Toronto Raptors’ primary scoring option this season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists during the 2025–26 regular season. Those numbers reflect his role as the team’s offensive centerpiece, consistently leading them in usage and shot creation.

In the 2026 playoff series against the Cavaliers, however, his production has dipped due to defensive pressure and ongoing injury management. He has averaged around 14.8 points per game in the series, shooting below his regular-season efficiency while still remaining the focal point of Toronto’s offense.