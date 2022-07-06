The 'bigs' are valuable players for NBA teams and usually they have good contracts of $150m or more although they are not the players with the best PPG or FG during the season.

Centers also known as Bigs are key players for an NBA team, multiple centers are part of the best players all-time rankings since they are what a team needs to reach the playoffs and their role during the regular season is highly important.

One of the most remembered bigs in NBA history is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with two Finals as MVP and six other regular season MVP awards. Until now there is no other center like him, although young players have copied his style.

In the 21st century the Bigs are still considered the most important players next to the Point Guard, but things have changed slightly since the centers in the last 10 years have not played a fundamental role in winning an NBA championship.

Who is the NBA center with the biggest contract in 2022?

The list is led by Nikola Jokic with a contract valued at $269,990,000 and an annual salary of $53,998,000. Jokic has been playing for the Denver Nuggets since 2015, he will be a free agent in 2028, among his awards are two regular season MVPs and four NBA All-Stars (2019–2022).

1. Nikola Jokic ($269m)

2. Karl-Anthony Towns ($224m)

3. Rudy Gobert ($205m)

4. Joel Embiid ($195m)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not listed as he plays power forward for the Milwaukee Bucks but some people think his position is center. Giannis is compared to a famous center, Wilt Chamberlain, as both players are athletic for their size but play different positions.

