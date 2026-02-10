Why is Brandon Ingram replacing Stephen Curry? Updated 2026 NBA All-Star Game rosters

As the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend approaches, the final rosters are taking shape. The league confirmed today that Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss the midseason classic due to injury, and Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been selected as his replacement.

“Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Warriors guard Stephen Curry on USA Stripes for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Ingram is an All-Star for the second time. Curry is out with a knee injury,” the NBA stated in an official press release.

Following Curry’s injury withdrawal, Mitch Johnson’s roster now looks lke this: Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors), Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Norman Powell (Miami Heat).

The inclusion of Ingram rewards the Raptors for their strong first half of the season. This marks Ingram’s second career All-Star selection, his first since 2020, highlighting his resurgence as one of the premier scorers in the Eastern Conference.

The other rosters

USA Stars

The USA Stars represent the best of the league’s young American core. Managed by J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons, this squad feature a high-energy lineup:

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Team World

Team World bring an imposing international presence to the Intuit Dome. Coached by Darko Rajakovic of the Toronto Raptors, the squad have undergone a late change as Alperen Sengun replaces the injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets) — Injury Replacement

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) —Doubtful

*Developing story