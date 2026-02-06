Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star provides concerning news on his return date

The Golden State Warriors have become uncertain because of the multiple injuries they have dealt with this NBA season. The most significant blow came when Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending injury, and now Stephen Curry has been managing a knee issue. The ailment has put his availability for Saturday night’s Western Conference matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in doubt, along with several upcoming games.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, there was no indication that Curry would miss the remainder of the year. Curry told Slater he had been progressing and expected the injury to heal with proper management. “It’s trending in the right direction,” Curry said. “It’s different than last year, but something that will heal.”

At the same time, Curry made it clear he would not rush the process or force a premature return. “It’s something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up,” he explained. With that in mind, he was ruled out for the meeting with the Lakers.

Missing one contest might not define a season, but an extended absence would create real challenges for Curry and the Warriors. The Golden State has leaned on a next-man-up approach, asking role players to stabilize the rotation while the franchise cornerstone works his way back.

How the Warriors enter the next matchup

The Warriors travel to Los Angeles for their first meeting with the Lakers since opening night, when they secured a 119-109 win. Butler poured in 31 points in that game, yet he had already been sidelined for the year by the time this rematch arrived.

Golden State reshaped the roster at the trade deadline, sending Jonathan Kuminga out in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, while their reported interest in Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo never materialized. Curry, meanwhile, remained unavailable because of the knee soreness, marking his third straight missed NBA game.

In Curry’s absence, several contributors stepped forward in Thursday’s 101-97 comeback victory over the Phoenix Suns. Pat Spencer scored 20 points and knocked down six shots from beyond the arc, Gui Santos added 18, and De’Anthony Melton chipped in 17. Brandin Podziemski logged only 12 minutes while battling an illness, another reminder of how thin the margin has become for the Warriors.