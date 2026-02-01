Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga injury update: Warriors’ Steve Kerr reports hopeful outlook

The Golden State Warriors needed healthy bodies, especially after the unexpected season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler, and concerns had grown around two of their biggest stars, Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga. However, head coach Steve Kerr delivered encouraging news regarding both players, offering optimism at a critical point in the NBA season.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry exited Friday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons with what initially appeared to be a knee issue, adding another name to the team’s injury report. The timing raised concerns, even with a four-day gap between games on the schedule.

During a recent press conference, Steve Kerr provided an upbeat update on the health of Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga. Addressing Curry’s condition, which was reported as patellofemoral knee syndrome, Kerr downplayed the severity. “That’s a fancy way of saying day-to-day,” Kerr explained.

Despite the positive tone, Kerr acknowledged that the coaching staff and performance team had been closely monitoring Curry’s knee. The injury had already forced the veteran guard to miss last week’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, making caution a priority as the Warriors approached the All-Star break.

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga’s status moving forward

After discussing Curry and the overall health of the roster, Steve Kerr also addressed Jonathan Kuminga’s availability ahead of the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The forward had remained sidelined, but signs of progress were evident.

“He’s doing better,” Kerr said. “He said he was feeling better. He got a workout in today before our practice. So, he’s improving, he’s getting closer to being able to play. I don’t know what his status will be for Tuesday.”

Jonathan Kuminga had been recovering from a bone bruise suffered on January 22 and had missed four consecutive games. The Warriors hoped Kuminga’s return would arrive sooner rather than later as they pushed through a demanding stretch of the NBA season.