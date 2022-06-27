He was a big name but mostly due to his father legacy, but at the end of all the rounds his name was not mentioned, but the good news is that he could reach the NBA with a top team.

Bad news for Scottie Pippen Sr, his son was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft after it was said that his son was a big name in the list of players available but in the end things were not all bad for junior.

Scotty Pippen Jr played his college years with Vanderbilt from 2019 to 2022, he was twice named First-team All-SEC (2021, 2022) and SEC All-Freshman Team (2020). His best college year was in the 2020-21 season with 20.8 PPG, 42.8% FG points and 85% free throw shots.

But the NBA draft is not the end of the world, other top players were undrafted, Kofi Cockburn was one of the top prospects who was not selected in the draft but his NBA future does not end there since there is still a lot he can do to play pro basketball.

Why Scotty Pippen Jr was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Scotty Pippen Jr was not selected directly in the 2022 NBA Draft due to several factors, one is that he is undersized and that is not good for a player who would probably play as a point guard in the NBA, but he could be a perfect bench player.

The good news is that after the 2022 NBA Draft the Lakers signed Scotty Pippen Jr with a two-way deal to play at the NBA G League. If Scotty performs well in the development league it is very likely that in a year he will be able to debut with the pros.

