Apparently the controversy around Ja Morant continues, now his best friend could soon be behind bars due to an arrest warrant issued that is related to the July 2022 case where a 17-year-old male was beaten in the guard’s house .

However, it was said that Ja Morant was the only culprit during the incident and that despite the fact that the sheriff said that there was not enough evidence, the case is taking a new turn with an arrest warrant for an associate of Morant, his best friend, which was also related to an incident during the 2022-2023 season.

Luckily for Ja Morant, his career continues normally, he was able to play in the 2023 playoffs with the Memphis Grizzlies, but despite all the controversies and bad behavior on his part, the season was relatively good.

Why do the police want to arrest Ja Morant’s best friend?

Ja Morant’s best friend Davonte Pack could be arrested for his involvement in the July 2022 beating of 17-year-old Joshua Holloway. According to Doc Holliday, the warrant was issued by the Shelby County Sheriff’s office in Memphis, TN.

It is unlikely that this will have a direct impact on Ja Morant’s career, but it is another black eye for the young star. This could attract the attention of critics and social networks.