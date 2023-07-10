Chris Paul knows that he will have to go through an adaptation process with the Golden State Warriors. They are typically one of the most lethal teams in the NBA, and therefore the offense and defense must be aligned under the same style.

However, it is not the first time that Chris Paul has had to readjust to a franchise. After playing multiple seasons for New Orleans, he had to become a different type of player with the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City, and Phoenix Suns.

On the other hand, the Warriors have a unique style that they have been leveraging for years. The best jump shooters in the league, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, constantly exploit the weaknesses of other teams, not only to score points but also to be good defenders.

What did Chris Paul say about the Golden State Warriors’ style?

Chris Paul was recently answering questions about what his future will be with the Golden State Warriors. He talked about various things, such as his new teammates and the playing style of the franchise. When asked about meshing into the Warriors’ style, he said, “Luckily it’s basketball, and I know a little bit about the game.”

Some critics have pointed out that Chris Paul is on his ‘last legs,’ meaning that he is in his last good years and that he will likely become a top bench player for some franchise at some point. Other analysts believe that Paul could play 20-30 minutes per game with the Warriors during the upcoming season.