It is known that Aaron Rodgers needed a wide receiver to be his new target at Green Bay, but the Packers were unable to trade with Steelers for Chase Claypool and here's the reason why.

The 2022 NFL season has not been what Packers fans expected. Now, when it seemed like they could finally add a new wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers decided to trade Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears and not Green Bay due to a very interesting reason.

In the last years, Aaron Rodgers has begged for new targets for him to throw passes to. Unfortunately, the Packers front office has not responded so well and the quarterback is doing what he can with few weapons available.

Now, after Randall Cobb got injured, Rodgers asked for help and to bring a new wide receiver to Green Bay. Unfortunately, the Chicago Bears stole their main target, but there's an explanation why Chase Claypool didn't join the Packers this year.

Steelers' reason why they preferred the Bears over the Packers to trade Chase Claypool

A couple of weeks ago, when the trade rumors started, Chase Claypool's name orbited the Packers front office. The wide receiver was no longer comfortable in Pittsburgh and they tried to get the best out of him with a move to another team.

Aaron Rodgers has asked multiple times for more targets for him. Even though it seemed like his messages are lost somewhere in the Packers front office, they are not. The team made everything to get Chase Claypool, but it was not enough the offer they sent to the Steelers.

According to Dov Kleiman, NFL insider, Green Bay offered a 2023 second-round pick for Claypool, the same offer the Bears made. Unfortunately for the Green and Gold, the Steelers believe that Chicago will have a better position in the next NFL Draft by ending with a worse record than the Packers this year and that's why they preferred them.

After they were unable to sign Chase Claypool, it seems like free agency is the only way in which Aaron Rodgers will get a new wide receiver this year. Odell Beckham Jr. has been also linked to Green Bay lately and even the quarterback has adressed the possibility of signing the former Super Bowl champion this 2022.