Despite having Justin Fields on the roster, the Chicago Bears might take a quarterback with the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a dissapointing 2022 season.

The NFC North dissapointed everyone this 2022 season, but the Chicago Bears didn't even fight for something this year. Now, as they have the 1st overall pick for the 2023 NFL Draft, there are questions about their future and if they should select a quarterback even though they have Justin Fields on the roster.

With a 3-14 record, the Bears were oficially the worst team of the 2022 NFL season. In the last week, Texans' victory over the Colts gave Chicago the 1st overall pick for the 2023 Draft, but they aren't so sure on how they'll use it.

It has been a rough time for Bears' fans, but a 1st overall pick always bring hype for them. They need different positions, but now they could take a U-turn and draft someone who puts pressure on Justin Fields. Chicago is now on the clock.

Bears GM Ryan Poles gets real on the possibility of drafting a quarterback

In 2021, the Chicago Bears selected Justin Fields with the 11th overal pick in a move for the franchise's future. Unfortunately, it seems like they are not so confident on what the quarterback could do for them.

With the end of the 2022 NFL season, the Bears earned the 1st overall pick by ending with the worst record of the league. Now, they are on the clock already and they must select who they think is the best player from college football.

Some fans think they must go for a player for their defense, but when asked about the possibility of drafting a quarterback, General Manager Ryan Poles didn't close the door for it to happen.

"We're going to do the same as we've always done -- we're going to evaluate the draft class," Poles said, "and I would say this: I would have to be absolutely blown away to make that type of decision."

Would Bears fans be comfortable with the team drafting a quarterback two years after getting Justin Fields?