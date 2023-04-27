The 2023 NFL Draft has arrived. Unfortunately, the Denver Broncos won't be participating in the first-round as they don't have a pick for it, but why don't they appear in the first day of activities?

2023 NFL Draft: Why do the Broncos not have a first-round pick?

The 2023 NFL Draft officially starts the season for the 32 teams. However, the Denver Broncos will have to wait for the second day of activities as they do not have a first-round pick and here's the reason why.

For every team, the NFL Draft is the most important event towards the upcoming campaign. The teams must work intensely to pick the best prospect available to improve their rosters.

Why do the Broncos not have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The first round is where the. Unfortunately for the Broncos, theydue to some movements they made recently.

In every NFL Draft, the 32 teams have an opportunity to pick a prospect. Some of them take the decision to trade their place for players, other selections, or even head coaches.

The Denver Broncos do not have any first-round pick this year for several reasons. In 2022, the team's front office traded their 2023 1st and 2nd round picks to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

Later that year, the Broncos re-gained a first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins, who traded it for pass rusher Bradley Chubb. However, Denver exchanged the 29th position with the New Orleans Saints for the rights to coach Sean Payton.

Of course, theteam can make someduring the NFL Draft to appear earlier.