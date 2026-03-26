2026 NFL Draft top prospect Rueben Bain Jr. cites Mike Tyson to dismiss arm-length concerns

While Rueben Bain Jr. enters the 2026 NFL Draft as a top prospect, his arm length has raised concerns among fans and analysts. However, the elite edge rusher believes his impact mirrors that of Mike Tyson, who dominated his sport despite a lack of reach.

University of Miami star Rueben Bain Jr. is widely regarded as one of the premier defensive players in the 2026 class. Despite his production, his 30 7/8-inch arm measurement has become a focal point of debate heading into April.

Bain revealed that no NFL teams questioned his length during the Scouting Combine. He remains confident it won’t be an issue, famously comparing his leverage and power to Tyson’s.

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“Like Mike Tyson . . . he wasn’t the tallest guy. He wasn’t the longest-limbed guy,” Bain told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. “But when you felt him, you felt him. You kept your distance.”

Rueben Bain Jr. is projected as a top-15 pick

Despite his status as an elite pass rusher, Bain’s measurements have caused a slight shift in draft boards. Originally projected as a locked-in top-five selection, some analysts now see him sliding into the mid-teens.

According to recent NFL mock drafts, Bain is projected to go No. 12 overall to the Dallas Cowboys. This would be a perfect fit for a Dallas squad that desperately needs to replenish its pass rush following the departure of Micah Parsons.

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While other edge prospects like David Bailey and Arvell Reese have impressed scouts with more traditional frames, teams must decide if Bain’s collegiate production—including his 20.5 career sacks—outweighs the “short-arm” stigma.

The Mike Tyson comparison is a bold stance

Mike Tyson dominated heavyweight boxing through explosive power and leverage, earning the title of “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” However, translating that success from the ring to the gridiron is a significant challenge.

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Top-#NFL pass-rush prospects Arvell Reese and Rueben Bain Jr. running drills at their Pro Days has gone viral on social media.



What do you notice about this…?



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pic.twitter.com/HvflwVVDY6 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 25, 2026

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While Tyson operated in one-on-one scenarios, Bain must navigate complex blocking schemes and offensive linemen with much greater reach. If he can overcome these physical disadvantages at the professional level, his comparison to the boxing legend may prove prophetic.