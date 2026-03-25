Brian Schottenheimer outlines Cowboys’ 2026 NFL Draft strategy: ‘Draft natural, draft pure’

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL Draft in a unique position with two first-round picks (No. 12 and No. 20). Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear that while the team has significant capital, they won’t use it to “reach” or act out of desperation.

Following a disappointing 2025 season that saw the Cowboys miss the playoffs and trade All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, fans are eager for a turnaround. The front office has already been active this offseason, aggressively rebuilding a defense in the free agency that was among the league’s worst last year.

By signing players like Rashan Gary (acquired via trade), Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Cobie Durant, Darrion Kendrick, Tyrus Wheat, and Otito Ogbonnia, Schottenheimer believes the team has plugged enough holes to avoid a “need-based” draft.

Advertisement

“I think we did a really good job of setting ourselves up to be able to draft natural and draft pure, which is what you want to do,” HC Brian Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “You don’t want to have to be forced to reach for a player, that’s when you make mistakes.”

What are the Cowboys’ needs in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Cowboys currently hold eight picks in the draft, including the extra first-rounder from the Packers in the Parsons trade. This draft stock is vital for a team looking to replace the production of Parsons.

While Dallas was linked to Maxx Crosby following Parsons’ exit, a deal never materialized, and Crosby remains with the Raiders after a separate trade to the Ravens collapsed.

Advertisement

This leaves the defensive end position as a primary focus. Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. is widely considered the premier edge rusher in this class, but with his stock rising into the top 10, it is unlikely he will be available at No. 12.

With two picks in the top 20, the Cowboys are in a prime position to secure elite talent. Although Schottenheimer has hinted at a patient approach, using these picks to land cornerstone prospects will be essential for the franchise’s post-Parsons rebuild.

The Cowboys won’t have an easy 2026

With months still to go until the 2026 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorites to take the NFC East. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they might not even be the second-best team in the division.

Advertisement

This offseason, the Giants signed John Harbaugh as their new head coach. He is expected to bring a massive change to New York, with fans believing the team could even steal the NFC East title this year.