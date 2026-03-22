Chiefs, NY Giants receive another tough update on RB Jeremiyah Love ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Giants, teams possibly interested in Jeremiyah Love, have received another update suggesting it will be very difficult to select the star running back in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Daniel Jeremiah says the Titans are going to select the Notre Dame prospect with the No. 4 overall pick if he’s available. “Tennessee addressed a lot of its defensive needs in free agency, which frees the team up to take my No. 2 player in the draft to help Cam Ward.”

The New York Giants have the No. 5 selection and, if they want to draft Love, they would have to make a trade to jump up the board with the New York Jets or the Arizona Cardinals.

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Who will get Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft?

The Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 are in a very intriguing situation with many holes to fill on their roster. However, Jeremiyah Love could be a star capable of changing the franchise’s trajectory. The Raiders are out of the race as they will select QB Fernando Mendoza, while it is unlikely the Jets go for a running back with Breece Hall on the roster.

Under this scenario, the Titans emerge as the ideal landing spot to give a major weapon to young quarterback Cam Ward. If Tennessee were to pass on the player, the Giants would be an option, although they already have Cam Skattebo on the roster.

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The Chiefs’ situation regarding Jeremiyah Love is more complicated, as they would have to wait and hope he is not selected by other teams such as the Commanders or the Saints. In addition, Andy Reid and Brett Veach have many needs on defense and already addressed the running back position with Super Bowl champion Kenneth Walker in 2026 NFL free agency.

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