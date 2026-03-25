NY Giants update on RB Jeremiyah Love is a tough hit for Chiefs, Commanders and Cowboys ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Jeremiyah Love has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing offensive prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, and the New York Giants may find themselves in prime position to land the Notre Dame star.

If he’s still available when they’re on the clock at No. 5, passing on a dynamic running back with game-breaking ability could be difficult, especially for a team looking to add explosiveness on offense. The Giants appear to be one of the most logical landing spots, particularly as they continue building around a young core led by Jaxson Dart.

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum believes the decision for John Harbaugh could be straightforward if Love reaches that spot in the draft. “I would be surprised if the Titans pass on him and I would be shocked if the Giants don’t do it. I just can’t imagine John Harbaugh, in Year 1, who’s there to establish a new culture and a new identity, would pass on someone as talented as Jeremiyah Love.” Of course, this would impact other interested teams like the Commanders or the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Who will sign Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft?

Several teams near the top of the board have been linked to Jeremiyah Love. The Tennessee Titans at No. 4 could consider pairing him with young quarterback Cam Ward, creating a balanced offensive foundation. The New York Giants at No. 5 are another strong possibility, with the running back potentially becoming a key weapon in a revamped offense with Dart, Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III and Cam Skattebo.

The Commanders at No. 7 have also been mentioned, although Tannenbaum described that scenario as a “pipe dream” suggesting he does not expect Love to fall that far. If he somehow reaches that spot, Washington could still view him as a valuable addition, but the likelihood appears slim.

Further down the board, the Kansas City Chiefs represent a real long shot at No. 9. After signing Super Bowl champion Kenneth Walker, their backfield already has a strong presence, yet pairing Walker with Love could create a dangerous tandem for Patrick Mahomes. While unlikely, the possibility adds another layer of intrigue to Love’s draft outlook.

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The Dallas Cowboys could also emerge as a possible destination if they decide to pursue a big trade to finally land a star running back. With extra draft capital available after letting Micah Parsons go and failing to acquire Maxx Crosby, Jerry Jones has the flexibility to move up the board.