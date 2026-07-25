Sean McVay remains unclear on Aaron Donald’s return to the Rams, says there is a thorough process

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the most intriguing teams to follow in the NFL right now. One of the storylines to follow is Aaron Donald's possible return to football, but Sean McVay is still unclear of what is going on.

The Los Angeles Rams are a Super Bowl contender, but they want to add the last piece of a perfect plan with a returning Aaron Donald. However, for head coach Sean McVay, it is still unclear if the future Hall of Famer will return or not.

Per Stu Jackson, Rams Senior Staff Writer, Sean McVay said that Aaron Donald is “going through his process, and he is putting himself in a position to make a decision” on whether he wants to play. If Donald decides to, the Rams will make it happen, per Jackson. Still, McVay is unclear on what will happen.

Aaron Donald is arguably the best defensive player of all time, he belongs to the elite of the elite. Add that to the fact that the Rams traded for Myles Garrett in the offseason, and the pair would be an incredible problem for the opponents to deal with.

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Aaron Donald is just one of many storylines going on for the Rams

It’s also been noted that Puca Nakua reported to training camp for the Rams, but he is still in need of a new contract as this is his final year in his rookie deal. Hence, the Rams are working to go all in on all fronts.

Sean McVay says the Rams & Aaron Donald continue to "check up on each other."



"He is putting himself in a position to make a decision … if he feels good, he's gonna be ready to rock. But if not, he's earned the right. He doesn't owe us anything."@CBSLosAngeles | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/sD3XRmi4SI — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) July 25, 2026

Aaron Donald has been having some workouts in the Rams facilities as he is still testing himself to see if he is able to come back. Donald is arguably the Rams’ best player ever, so everyone is hoping for one last, glorious dance.

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Rams are a Super Bowl-or-bust team

With or without Aaron Donald, the fact is that the Rams are a Super Bowl contender. They have an elite coach in Sean McVay, the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford, arguably the best receiving room in the NFL, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett, and an elite organization top to bottom.