49ers’ George Kittle reportedly signals he is close to injury return

San Francisco 49ers dropped their 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1 opener to the Tennessee Titans, but the franchise remains focused on building toward contender status for the upcoming NFL season. Amid the roster’s development, major signs point to an imminent return from injury for star tight end George Kittle.

Kittle shared encouraging news with the media recently, suggesting his return could come sooner rather than later, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “49ers George Kittle shared that he has been hitting planned markers and he is ‘getting close’ to a return,” Lee Chan wrote on X.

While Kittle remains cautious about providing an exact date for when he will put on pads, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that the veteran tight end hopes to return to practice in short order. “Kittle said he’s hoping to be back in pads and at practice ‘sooner than later’ but declines to share timeline for that. He’s hitting speed numbers close to pre-injury levels. Says he’s still working to ensure both calves are at roughly the same strength levels,” Wagoner wrote.

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Kittle eyes return for season opener

Kittle was referencing the tedious rehabilitation process that could position him for a Week 1 return following the injury he sustained against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 11. Having him available would be massive news for San Francisco 49ers, though the staff must remain cautious to avoid a potential re-injury.

George Kittle tight end of the San Francisco 49ers

Kittle stands as one of the most vital playmakers in San Francisco 49ers’ offense, and quarterback Brock Purdy loves connecting with him on the field. His presence should relieve pressure from Purdy and make the offense far more dynamic. Should he fail to return by Week 1, players such as Christian McCaffrey will need to carry a heavier workload in the backfield and as a pass catcher.

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San Francisco 49ers also brought back Deebo Samuel during the offseason, a player who has proven to be a versatile gadget option throughout his career. Adding Kittle back into the mix will only make the offense even more dangerous.

What happened to Kittle?

Kittle suffered a torn Achilles during San Francisco 49ers’ NFL wild-card round victory over Eagles in January. He was carted back to the locker room and quickly diagnosed with the season-ending injury.

Achilles tears typically carry a quicker recovery timeline than ACL tears, but returning to peak form can present challenges depending on a player’s age. Kittle turns 33 in October, meaning playing like his former self might prove to be more of an uphill battle than simply stepping back onto the pitch.