Why isn’t Mike Evans playing today for 49ers vs Raiders in Week 9 of 2026 NFL season?

The San Francisco 49ers won't count with their best wideout, Mike Evans, as they play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans will not play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran target remains sidelined due to persistent Achilles tendinitis in his right leg.

Evans initially aggravated the Achilles during San Francisco’s Week 6 victory over Washington. Despite resting through the Week 8 bye, the star wideout failed to participate in any practice sessions this week.

Earlier reports detailed how the 49ers placed Christian Kirk on IR after season debut. Now, head coach Kyle Shanahan chose to err on the side of caution to prevent a catastrophic tear.

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Mike Evans has been stellar for 49ers

Evans has provided an immediate downfield punch since arriving in the Bay Area this past offseason. Through six starts, the 33-year-old receiver has recorded 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Kickoff with @MikeGarafolo: The #49ers are getting healthier, but won't have Mike Evans; #Rams star Myles Garrett returns; The #Texans have gotten trade calls on Jadeveon Clowney; The #Colts are right in the center of the trade deadline drama. pic.twitter.com/DwI4c9seGo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2026

Remarkably, the 49ers have not lost a single contest with Evans in the lineup this season. His large frame and reliable hands consistently give quarterback Brock Purdy a dominant boundary target. Now, he’ll have to search for alternatives against the Raiders.

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Who will take the WR1 role for the 49ers vs Raiders?

With Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Kirk all unavailable, primary passing targets shift dramatically. All-Pro tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey will carry the receiving workload.

On the outside, veteran Demarcus Robinson steps into the WR1 spotlight after returning from injured reserve. Robinson must anchor perimeter duties alongside Jacob Cowing and Brandin Cooks against Las Vegas.

Key takeaways

Mike Evans will not play Sunday against the Raiders due to Achilles tendinitis.

against the Raiders due to Achilles tendinitis. Mike Evans has recorded 27 receptions for 420 yards through six starts.

through six starts. Veteran Demarcus Robinson steps into the WR1 role for San Francisco.