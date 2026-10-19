Is Mike Evans playing today for 49ers vs Commanders in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

Looking to go 6-0 in the 2026 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Washington Commanders with Mike Evans still in doubt to play.

Once again, the San Francisco 49ers are entering a game with their unbeaten record on the line in the 2026 NFL season. And once more, Mike Evans‘ status is up in the air. It’s been a recurring theme so far this season, as the veteran wideout has been surrounded by health concerns.

Otherwise, there are no concerns to be had. Whenever he’s on the field, Evans has been a force to be reckoned with and a key weapon for Brock Purdy and the 49ers to exploit, especially in short-yardage situations, on crucial downs, and in red-zone opportunities.

Entering Week 6’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders, the Niners are already without Deebo Samuel. Missing Evans would be an even tougher blow to San Francisco’s WR depth chart, although the likes of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle could help fans forget about the injured talent if they have a strong outing in Santa Clara.

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Being affected by the rib injury he sustained in Week 3 of the NFL season, Evans is listed as questionable to play against the Commanders in Week 6. Although reports about Evans’ health vary, San Francisco should have a clearer picture closer to kickoff.

Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans’ reported injury updates

“Mike Evans officially listed as questionable but — again — seems based on my read of the situation that he’s on track to play,” David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reported on X. “At this point, I think Kyle Juszczyk and Mike Evans will play Monday night against Washington,” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on X.

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Other reports point in a different, much less encouraging direction, though. “Just came off the field at #49ers’ Saturday practice. Based on what I saw, I’d be very surprised if Mike Evans plays on Monday. He was off to the side,” Larry Krueger of KNBR stated.

Evans’ stats

Although he’s been questionable to play ahead of virtually every game this year, Evans has yet to miss a single week of action. And he’s making his outings count.

So far this season, Evans has recorded 24 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He’s coming off his best performance of the season, having caught seven passes for 113 yards and a score against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

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Key takeaways