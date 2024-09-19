Injuries have caused many problems for the San Francisco 49ers this year, and now Brock Purdy has lost another offensive weapon, in addition to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

It has been a rough start to the 2024 NFL season for the San Francisco 49ers. In addition to the injuries of Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, another key player could miss some games, further hindering Brock Purdy and his offense.

Before the season began, several analysts considered the 49ers favorites to win the upcoming Super Bowl. However, their first two games have fallen short of those expectations.

The 49ers are currently 1-1 following a victory against the Jets and a defeat against the Vikings. Unfortunately, the team has struggled with injuries this year, and another setback has arrived ahead of this week’s game.

49ers lose another offensive star due to injury

In the past three years, the 49ers have struggled to keep their players healthy. Brock Purdy secured the starting quarterback role due to the injuries of Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, but now he’s set to suffer from this recurring issue.

This offseason, Christian McCaffrey sustained calf and Achilles injuries. In addition, Deebo Samuel is dealing with a calf issue that will sideline him for a couple of weeks. Now, another key player is expected to miss games for the same reason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, George Kittle was absent from Thursday’s practice, which is the most crucial one before the weekend. The tight end is dealing with hamstring tightness, and it appears he won’t play in Week 3.

If Kittle does miss the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Eric Saubert is expected to fill in. However, Saubert’s NFL career has been modest, with just 38 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns over eight years.

These absences will undoubtedly harm the 49ers, especially Brock Purdy. The quarterback will face the Rams without his three primary weapons, meaning the team may need to rely on their defense to secure a win.

What are the odds for the 49ers vs. Rams game in Week 3?

The 49ers face their first divisional challenge of the year against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the absences of McCaffrey, Samuel, and Kittle, San Francisco remains the favorite to win this matchup.

Spread: 49ers (-6.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-300); Rams (+240)

Over/under: 43.5

The Rams also enter this game dealing with multiple injuries, including their star wide receiver, Puka Nacua, who will be out for several weeks. However, the 49ers’ defense is expected to play a crucial role in securing a victory for San Francisco.

