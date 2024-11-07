Christian McCaffrey is ready to return after his Achilles issue, and Brock Purdy has welcomed him back with a clear message ahead of his comeback with the San Francisco 49ers.

After several weeks of waiting, the San Francisco 49ers will finally be able to rely on Christian McCaffrey this season. With his imminent return, several of his teammates have already welcomed him back, including Brock Purdy, who sent a clear message about his comeback.

Injuries have plagued the 49ers this year. During the offseason, the team announced that McCaffrey was dealing with multiple health issues, with Achilles tendinitis in both legs being the most serious.

Rumors had suggested McCaffrey might miss the entire 2024 NFL season. However, the running back followed doctors’ precise instructions and has fully recovered from his injuries.

Brock Purdy gets brutally honest on the 49ers recovering Christian McCaffrey

The wait is finally over for the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey has yet to play a single minute this season due to injuries, with Achilles tendinitis in both legs being the most severe.

When the 49ers placed McCaffrey on injured reserve, alarms went off for fans, as Achilles tendinitis can lead to a ruptured tendon and end a player’s season.

Nevertheless, neither McCaffrey nor the team rushed his recovery and followed the doctors’ guidelines. Now, the running back has fully recovered and is ready to help his team in the second half of the season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has confirmed that McCaffrey is expected to play against the Buccaneers in Week 10. Now, Brock Purdy, the team’s starting quarterback, has welcomed the running back with a very special message.

Christian McCaffrey is set to return in Week 10

“Just what he brings to the table and really just firing everybody else up, all of us coming off the bye week, and feeling good and fresh. And then you get 23 next to you in the backfield, it’s been awesome,” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of the team’s website. “Looks great moving around, and he’s trending in the right direction. So we’re excited to see what happens.”

Will Christian McCaffrey be the starting running back against the Bucs?

The workload for Christian McCaffrey in the game against the Buccaneers is yet to be determined. He is returning from a serious injury, so he may not be the starting running back this weekend.

Shanahan mentioned that the upcoming days will be key in determining how the club will use McCaffrey against the Bucs. However, it’s expected that he’ll have a reduced workload to avoid any setbacks with his injuries.

