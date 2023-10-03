The former Super Bowl champ who took 10 sacks in an NFL game before Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones had another forgettable game in prime time. The New York Giants were completely outplayed by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, suffering a 24-3 loss in the fourth week of the 2023 NFL season.

The game was particularly tough for the 26-year-old quarterback, who was given a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March. Jones threw two interceptions with no touchdowns, but the worst part was the number of hits he took.

The Seahawks defense got away with what they wanted and had no problem to get to Jones, who was sacked on 10 occasions throughout the game. That number wasn’t seen since 2018.

Daniel Jones is the first QB to get sacked 10 times since Matthew Stafford in 2018

Before Jones, the last quarterback to take 10 sacks in an NFL game was Matthew Stafford on November 4, 2018, when he was still playing for the Detroit Lions, in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both Jones and the 2022 Super Bowl champion are part of a group of only seven quarterbacks who were taken down 10 times since 2010. The record for most sacks in a game is 12, shared by Donovan McNabb, Warren Moon and Bert Jones.

What’s Daniel Jones’ record on prime-time games?

Daniel Jones has a 1-12 record in prime-time games, which is the worst since 1970 among quarterbacks with at least 10 starts.