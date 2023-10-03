Daniel Jones had a dreadful performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4. However, the loss comes as no surprise, as there’s a statistic that proves the New York Giants quarterback is not built for prime-time games.

Earlier this year, Daniel Jones and the Giants reached an agreement for a contract extension. The club offered him a 4-year, $160 million deal after having a remarkable 2022 NFL season.

With this move, New York expected Jones to have an even better campaign this year. Unfortunately, the quarterback has really struggled this season, with a disappointing start that really worries the team.

Daniel Jones is not a quarterback for prime-time games, and stats prove it

MetLife Stadium played host to the conclusion of Week 4 in the 2023 season. The Giants welcomed the Seahawks, aiming to secure a home victory to stay competitive in the NFC East.

Unfortunately, New York was no match for Seattle, largely due to a poor performance by Daniel Jones. The quarterback threw two interceptions, including a 98-yard pick-six, and even Brian Daboll was visibly frustrated with his play. The Giants lost 24-3 to the Seahawks.

However, this defeat should not come as a surprise to anyone. With this result, Daniel Jones has a 1-12 record in prime-time games with quarterbacks who have a minimum of 10 starts, sporting an abysmal .077 winning percentage, the worst since the 1970 merger.

Andy Dalton (6-21 / .222), Jeff George (5-17 / .227), and Ken Anderson (3-10 / .231) complete the top four list of quarterbacks with the lowest winning percentages during prime-time games.

What is Daniel Jones’ all-time record?

Daniel Jones has a 22-34-1 all-time record since he entered the NFL in 2019 as the 6th overall pick.