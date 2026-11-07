49ers place Christian Kirk on IR after season debut: Updated WR depth chart

Christian Kirk is back on the injury list after playing just one game for the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers placed veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk on injured reserve Saturday afternoon. This devastating roster move comes right after the wideout finally made his season debut against in Week 7.

Kirk initially missed the first six contests while recovering from a training camp calf injury. During his lone appearance, he logged zero targets before suffering a meniscus injury in practice on Thursday.

Earlier reports discussed how Brandon Aiyuk’s return to NFL gets stalled by $13 million debt with 49ers. Hence, head coach Kyle Shanahan must once again overhaul his pass-catching rotation ahead of Week 9.

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49ers updated WR depth chart

Injuries have completely decimated San Francisco’s wide receiver corps throughout the first half of the season. Superstar Mike Evans remains sidelined with Achilles tendinitis, while Deebo Samuel Sr. continues nursing a stubborn hamstring strain. Therefore, Shanahan must heavily rely on a thin group of backups and practice squad elevations for offensive production:

Another player added to IR: 49ers placed WR Christian Kirk on injured reserve. Kirk injured his meniscus during Thursday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/GxXZ4iH6U9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2026

Demarcus Robinson (Active/Questionable with ankle)

(Active/Questionable with ankle) Jacob Cowing (Healthy)

(Healthy) Brandin Cooks (Healthy)

(Healthy) Jordan Watkins (Healthy)

(Healthy) KhaDarel Hodge (Practice squad elevation)

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Kirk’s absence leaves 49ers without a proper slot weapon

Losing Kirk directly strips Shanahan of his primary intermediate route runner over the middle of the field. Kirk signed this offseason specifically to attack nickel coverages and create easy throwing windows for Brock Purdy.

Without a true slot specialist, San Francisco loses the ability to beat zone defenses on third down. The offense must now lean on tight end George Kittle to compensate for the glaring void inside.

Key takeaways

The San Francisco 49ers placed Christian Kirk on injured reserve Saturday afternoon.

Saturday afternoon. Christian Kirk suffered a meniscus injury during practice on Thursday.

during practice on Thursday. Wide receiver Mike Evans remains sidelined with Achilles tendinitis for San Francisco.