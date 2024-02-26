The Kansas City Chiefs established themselves as a new dynasty in the NFL by beating the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. But far from making it all about itself, the winning side took time to recognize its opponent.

Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, for instance, revealed he texted Brock Purdy after the game at Allegiant Stadium. In his opinion, the Niners quarterback deserved praise for his performance.

“I’ll be honest with you. I just texted Brock (Purdy) the other day,” Spagnuolo said Spagnuolo said in a recent episode of The Season with Peter Schrager podcast, as quoted by ChiefsWire.. “I tried to track down his number. I just wanted to tell him how much respect I have for him.“

While Purdy couldn’t lead San Francisco to victory, he wasn’t to blame for the team’s loss. The second-year quarterback completed 23 of his 38 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown before Patrick Mahomes won the game for the Chiefs with a 75-yard drive in overtime.

“What a terrific game he played. He’s such a quality guy, a strong Christian man, and I respect him. I think Brock Purdy… is terrific. I didn’t find many (holes in his game),” Spagnuolo added.

Brock Purdy’s fantastic path with storybook end pending

Purdy’s story is quite incredible. After being selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Iowa State University product proved his ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ tag wrong by winning the 49ers’ starting job against all odds.

The Arizona native was given the reins halfway through his rookie year, with both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffering season-ending injuries. Far from struggling to settle in, Purdy led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game, where he had to leave the field due to a shoulder injury.

Purdy then proved he was no one-season wonder, as he once again took the 49ers to a deep postseason run, this time making it all the way to the Super Bowl. His Cinderella Story didn’t have a storybook ending this time, but at 24, he still has plenty of time to keep on trying.