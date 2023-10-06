The San Francisco 49ers have had a stellar start to the season, standing as one of only two teams with a perfect 4-0 record. They boasted a well-rounded roster, featuring a formidable defense headlined by defensive player of the year Nick Bosa.

On Friday, they further fortified their defensive front by adding pass rusher Randy Gregory to their lineup in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Despite announcing they were going to release the player a few days ago, they found another team interested.

The intriguing trade deal involves Denver sending Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, as was reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Randy Gregory’s Salary with the 49ers

Gregory’s salary with the 49ers is an interesting aspect to consider. The outside linebacker entered free agency last year after an impressive season with the Cowboys. Despite his history of off-field issues, he secured a lucrative five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos.

However, it’s worth noting that the 49ers won’t be bearing a significant portion of his salary. The Broncos have already paid Gregory most of his salary for this year because he received $14 million guaranteed this year as part of his 2023 base salary, via Spotrac.

Adam Schefter of ESPN also reported that Denver is covering around $10 million for the remainder of the season, leaving San Francisco with Gregory under contract for the veteran minimum of $840,000 for the year. During his time with the Broncos, he generated three sacks in 10 games.

How Old Is Randy Gregory?

Randy Gregory is 30 years old.