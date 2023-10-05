Dak Prescott has lived huge upsets thanks to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the Dallas Cowboys has given his honest take on the rivalry between them and the NFC West team.

The Cowboys really expect Dak Prescott to have an amazing 2023 NFL season. The quarterback has been unable to succeed with the team, and it seems like this will be the last year to prove his value.

Unfortunately, Week 5 faces a huge challenge for the NFC East team, as they will be facing the 49ers. San Francisco ended their 2021 and 2022 seasons, so now the Lone Star wants revenge.

Dak Prescott gets real on what it means to face the 49ers

The 49ers are not the favorite team of Dak Prescott. The Cowboys were eliminated from Playoffs by San Francisco in two consecutive seasons, creating a new enemy for the quarterback.

Facing the 49ers in Week 5 is indeed a special matchup for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. This game likely holds significance due to past rivalries or memorable moments between the two teams, making it an attractive matchup for fans and players alike.

“It’s obvious,” Prescott said about his feelings towards the 49ers. “I mean, we’re so far past that, to be honest with you, that’s obvious. You just want to piss me off going into this week, and I appreciate that. I do actually. I do. I appreciate that.”

Mike McCarthy echoed Dak Prescott’s sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming game against the 49ers for the Cowboys. The head coach stressed the importance of winning this matchup to maintain the team’s positive momentum and uphold their rivalry with San Francisco.

What is Dak Prescott’s record vs. the San Francisco 49ers?

Dak Prescott has won two regular season games against the San Francisco 49ers, but lost two matches in Playoffs against them.