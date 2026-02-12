Patriots 2026 NFL season outlook will elevate competition as team hopes to go back to the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots had one of the most infamous roads to a Super Bowl last season. They want to go back to the Big Game, but in the 2026 NFL season, the road to glory is going to be a much tougher test.

Many said the reason the Patriots went to the Super Bowl was due to their easy schedule and luck facing depleted teams in the playoffs. For the doubters, that was proven almost true as the Pats were blown out by the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Because the Patriots won the division, and thanks to a rotation that has all teams in the AFC East facing every team in the AFC West and NFC North, their schedule in 2026 will be way harder. Both at home and away, the Pats will have to dig deep to buy wins next season.

Home and away schedule for the Pats in 2026

At home, New England will host the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Packers, Steelers, Vikings, and Raiders. This also means the Patriots will have more away games than matchups at Gillette Stadium.

Drake Maye at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Patriots will visit their AFC East rivals too. Then, they will have trips to Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Jacksonville, and Los Angeles to face the Chargers. All in all, they will face eight playoff teams (one twice: Buffalo), and teams that are coming back with a vengeance like the Lions, Chiefs, and Vikings.

The Patriots will have to improve massively to go back to the Super Bowl

Usually, a team that is fresh off a Super Bowl appearance will try to keep all the pieces and just add a few more. However, this Patriots team first has to fill some holes on its roster. The team must solve their left tackle issue. Will Campbell is not the answer, and a change to guard could be the best for him, but then, someone will need to provide elite protection on Drake Maye‘s blind side.

Also, the wide receivers’ room should get an improvement. Stefon Diggs is a great wideout but his best days are behind him. Diggs barely cracked the 1,000-yard treshold and he will be 33 next season. Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins are good but won’t be difference-makers. They need a solid WR1 to help Drake Maye and open up spaces for Diggs.