Aaron Rodgers remembered what Zach Wilson said a few months ago about the quarterback situation with the Jets. His answer was amazing.

Aaron Rodgers had his first press conference as the star of the New York Jets and the former MVP left us with memorable moments. One of them was related to Zach Wilson and the warning he sent a few months ago to any quarterback ready to join the team.

Wilson wanted to prove his doubters why the Jets took him with the No.2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. These were the famous words spoken in January without knowing if Rodgers or anyone would come. "I'm going to make that dude's life hell in practice every day."

Now, Aaron Rodgers is that other guy in the room. After a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, Wilson will have to compete with a legend in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer took notice.

Aaron Rodgers sends hilarious message to Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers was all smiles when he was asked about Zach Wilson's episode and how that might affect their relationship. "He's gonna make my life hell in practice and I'm gonna make his life heaven off the field."

However, back to the serious tone of the situation, Aaron Rodgers acknowledged he could be crucial in developing Zach Wilson as the future quarterback of the New York Jets.

Rodgers is 39 years old and understands that role. "The opportunity to mentor Zach (Wilson) and be a part of helping him regaining his confidence and become the player we all know he is capable of being. I want to be a part in the development of young guys and inspiring some of the leaders, because that's what we're gonna need to go where we want to go."