Aaron Rodgers' future worries one of his teammates at the Packers, who wants him to stay in Green Bay — or at least that he doesn't join one team in particular.

The Packers are once again waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind to know how to move forward this offseason. The veteran quarterback is under contract for a few more years, but his future is still up in the air.

Following a complicated season in which his team failed to make the playoff, the four-time NFL MVP suggested his time in Green Bay could be over. In fact, he doesn't even know if he'll continue playing football.

Meanwhile, his teammates seem to want him to stay. Aaron Jones, who extended his contract with the Packers a few weeks ago, hopes Rodgers comes back for next season. But if he doesn't, the running back hopes that at least Rodgers doesn't go to Las Vegas.

Aaron Jones doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to leave Packers, especially not for Raiders

"I hope he is not going nowhere. Especially not Vegas," Jones said Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, via NFL.com. "You know he played with Tae (Davante Adams), so I hope that wouldn't happen."

Of course, a reunion of Rodgers and Adams would be a threat for the rest of the league. The Jets, however, seem to be a more likely destination for Rodgers if he leaves — which is why Jones clarified he doesn't want A-Rod in New York either.

"I definitely keep seeing that everywhere the Jets want him, but as of right now, he's in Green Bay if he comes back and plays," he said. "I don't want him going anywhere. You guys (Jets fans) can have one of those veteran quarterbacks. Jimmy G, he's a winner and they can win with him. I like Jimmy G."

Jones will not give up hope that Rodgers decides to come back, even if the Jets rumors look strong. Still, he also showed enough confidence on Jordan Love to take the reins if necessary.

"He's my quarterback, so I hope he's back. If he's back, we are ready to ball with him," Jones said. "If not, then we have Jordan Love, who's more than capable, and he's ready to ball as well and ready for his shot."