Every year in the NFL looks different than the previous one, and the 2023 season will not be the exception. Aaron Rodgers, for instance, looks ready to leave the Packers after spending more than a decade in Green Bay.

After months of speculation, the veteran quarterback confirmed he wants to be traded to the Jets, who couldn't be more excited about it. New York was ready to pursue a star signal-caller, so this is just perfect.

The teams have yet to agree on the compensation, but in the meantime, the Jets have already started to build around their potential new quarterback. They've even brought a familiar face for Rodgers in Allen Lazard, who took aim at his former team in his introductory press conference.

Allen Lazard takes aim at Packers while he waits for Rodgers at Jets

"They didn't seem like they were going to miss me too much," Lazard said Friday, via NFL.com. The 27-year-old hit the open market this offseason after five years in Green Bay, who opted not to re-sign him. With Rodgers reportedly on the brink of moving to the Big Apple, Lazard is excited about what's next — though he said joining the Jets was a personal decision.

"He's a big reason why I'm here today," Lazard said. "I can't deny that. He stood on a table for me in training camp when I didn't deserve to make the roster, he called for me to be in the games, and he's always believed in me. He's relied on me in a lot of heavy-pressure situations and has always believed in me.

"So, as a wide receiver, the best relationship you can have is with the quarterback, and the relationship I have with him has been phenomenal. Obviously, there were inclinations that he was coming here. ... (But) after the last game in the locker room I kind of mentioned to him how I kind of have to worry about myself and take care of what is best for me -- I can't worry about other people. So, me and my decision coming here was purely based off that, making sure that I'm doing what's best for my career. Obviously, him being here definitely helps -- definitely helps -- the entire organization to be able to take that next step that they need to to make a deep playoff run and get a Lombardi Trophy.

"Like I previously said, we were both trying to do what's right for the both of us," he continued. "Obviously, him and his situation is a little bit different. ... Obviously, standing here today, it feels good knowing that 12 is going to be my quarterback. I think with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, the possibility to win is always a thing. With that being said, it's really the Super Bowl."

It remains to be seen how the Jets and Packers work out the terms of the deal, but the Rodgers trade now looks like a matter of when and not if. Of course, everyone in New York should be excited about it — except the Giants, of course.