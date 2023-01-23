Tom Brady knows that his time playing football is about to end and journalists are hungry to know when he will announce his retirement. Check here what he said to Jim Gray.

Tom Brady is still an active football player, he played the 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and despite their losing record, the franchise was able to reach the Playoffs.

But things end and Tom Brady's career is closer to the end than another Super Bowl, the only way he will continue to play is if an NFL team is willing to build a strong offensive line exclusively for Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys during the Wild Card round in what was the end of Brady's perfect record against the Cowboys (5-0).

What did Tom Brady say to Jim Gray during a podcast?

Jim Gray works alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Tom Brady on a football podcast on SXM called Let's Go! During a recent episode of the podcast, Jim Gray tells Brady: “Tom.. You have everybody guessing… You say, you do take your time… You have any timetable? As to... What you might wanted to do... regarding your football career..”

Tom Brady responds, annoyed, to Jim Gray: “JIM… If I knew I was f---- do… I already f--- done… Okay? I'm taking one day at a time…”

Jim Gray responds to Brady: “You are antagonized by the question…”, A laugh is heard in the studio (probably Fitzgerald), and Brady says one more word “scratching”, Jim Gray asks him again “It's the question everyone wants to hear!”. Brady finally says, "Scratch... I appreciate you asking, thank you."