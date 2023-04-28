Antonio Brown made a shocking announcement on social media and it involves Lamar Jackson. Read here to check out the details.

Antonio Brown was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL until his demise with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his 11-year career, Brown put Hall of Fame numbers specially with the Pittsburgh Steelers led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

He was a four-time first team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times racking 12 291 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns. Probably since Jerry Rice, there was no bigger generational talent at the position as Brown.

After a very controversial exit from the Steelers, Tom Brady convinced Antonio Brown to play for the Buccaneers and together they won Super Bowl LV. Now, in a totally unexpected turn of events, the star wide receiver could be back in the NFL.

Antonio Brown announces possible return to the NFL

During the last few months, Antonio Brown has hinted in many occasions he wants to return to the NFL. Furthermore, in almost every post related to the topic on social media, the Baltimore Ravens have become the favorite destination for Brown.

This week, Lamar Jackson became the highest paid player ever after signing a five-year, $260 million contract. $185 million are guaranteed. Antonio Brown took notice of that and had a very special announcement on Twitter.

Whether it's true or not, this was the message by Antonio Brown on Twitter. "Excited to return to the NFL this year." He added the famous hashtag Ravens Flock and a picture of him wearing Baltimore's jersey. However, the Ravens haven't made official any agreement with the wide receiver. So, the most probable option is that this is just another joke to make noise by Brown.